Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the December 31st total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Bam Bam Resources stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.07. 244,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,749. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08. Bam Bam Resources has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $1.12.

Bam Bam Resources Company Profile

Bam Bam Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties related in the battery industry. It focuses on building portfolio which include lithium, cobalt, and copper in North America. Its projects include Majuba Hill, Mid-Corner Cobalt and Empire Lithium. The company was founded on March 10, 2017 and is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

