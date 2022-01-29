Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Bam Bam Resources Corp (OTCMKTS:NPEZF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a drop of 56.9% from the December 31st total of 81,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Bam Bam Resources stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.07. 244,831 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,749. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.08. Bam Bam Resources has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $1.12.
Bam Bam Resources Company Profile
