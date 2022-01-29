Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a drop of 45.3% from the December 31st total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NYSE:BBDO opened at $3.45 on Friday. Banco Bradesco has a 1 year low of $2.79 and a 1 year high of $4.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBDO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 164,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 20,676 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,229 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 18,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the period.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

