Bank of Nova Scotia Boosts Stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,420,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,050 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.13% of B2Gold worth $4,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BTG. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,944,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 51.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,693,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,103,000 after buying an additional 3,975,927 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $16,349,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 275.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,871,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after buying an additional 2,107,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of B2Gold by 92.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,071,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,914,000 after buying an additional 1,956,114 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BTG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on B2Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.47 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $5.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $510.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.40 million. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, research analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.21%.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

