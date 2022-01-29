Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases 265 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $6,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after purchasing an additional 444,581 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in AutoZone in the third quarter valued at $256,087,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in AutoZone by 27.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 290,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,466,000 after acquiring an additional 62,206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in AutoZone by 26.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after acquiring an additional 60,824 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in AutoZone by 195.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 88,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,749,000 after acquiring an additional 58,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,951.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,972.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,779.35. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,111.71 and a 52-week high of $2,110.00.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $18.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AZO shares. Raymond James upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,329.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,022.61.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

