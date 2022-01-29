Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Announces Earnings Results

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 22.73% and a return on equity of 10.17%.

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,044. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $19.06 and a 1-year high of $34.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.36 and a 200 day moving average of $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $262.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Bankwell Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Seidman purchased 7,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $222,766.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Matt Mcneill purchased 11,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.12 per share, with a total value of $344,498.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 21,425 shares of company stock valued at $665,652 in the last three months. Company insiders own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,468 shares of the bank’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its banking subsidiary, Bankwell Bank. It offers checking, savings, money market, online and mobile banking, debit cards, and personal loans. The firm also delivers business banking solutions such as business checking, treasury management, business savings, commercial services, business loans and lines of credit, and commercial mortgages.

