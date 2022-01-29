Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banner Corporation is a bank holding company operating two commercial banks in five Western states through a network of branches offering a full range of deposit services and business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. “

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

Banner stock opened at $61.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.49. Banner has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $66.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Banner had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Banner will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Banner’s payout ratio is presently 30.20%.

In related news, VP James P.G. Mclean sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.88, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,001,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 131.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 258,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,249,000 after purchasing an additional 146,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,883,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,126,000 after purchasing an additional 119,822 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Banner by 110.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 227,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 119,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Banner by 50.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 326,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,003,000 after acquiring an additional 109,463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

