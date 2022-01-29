Barclays Cuts Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Price Target to $26.00

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SWIM has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Latham Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Latham Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.11.

Shares of SWIM opened at $15.17 on Tuesday. Latham Group has a twelve month low of $12.69 and a twelve month high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.26.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $161.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Latham Group will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $146,055,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,330,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,246,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in Latham Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,619,000. 21.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latham Group Company Profile

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

