Barclays Lowers Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $41.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AVTR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on Avantor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered Avantor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Avantor in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.87.

Avantor stock opened at $36.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Avantor has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $44.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 7.07%. Avantor’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Avantor will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rajiv Gupta sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total value of $4,031,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 5,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $233,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,290 shares of company stock valued at $16,117,667 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

