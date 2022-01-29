Barclays PLC Buys 29,446 Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,446 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of Wolverine World Wide worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth approximately $288,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 206.8% in the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 64,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 43,763 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 3.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 410,378 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,242,000 after purchasing an additional 13,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William K. Gerber sold 5,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $193,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael D. Stornant sold 20,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total value of $710,564.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,078 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,304. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WWW. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Shares of WWW opened at $26.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $636.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.14 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -35.71%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

