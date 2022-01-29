Barclays PLC Increases Stock Position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Lakeland Financial worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 106.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,679,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,136,000 after buying an additional 1,901,122 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 764,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,110,000 after buying an additional 92,038 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 710,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,801,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 479,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after buying an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,321,000 after buying an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $79.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 0.79. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $56.06 and a 52-week high of $85.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.01). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

