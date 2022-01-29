Barclays PLC Purchases 21,385 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.26% of Andersons worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 320.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 14,978 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 3.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 230,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Andersons by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,213,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $159,176,000 after purchasing an additional 210,638 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Andersons by 1.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Andersons by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANDE opened at $38.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.85 and a twelve month high of $40.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average is $32.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.72.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.27. Andersons had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.79%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Andersons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stephens upgraded Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Andersons from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Andersons has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

In other Andersons news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 78,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.65, for a total value of $2,893,627.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 23,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $908,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 146,796 shares of company stock valued at $5,525,087. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc is an agricultural rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

