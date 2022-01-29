Barclays Raises ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) Price Target to $76.00

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) had its target price upped by Barclays from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of NYSE ZIM opened at $65.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.39 and its 200-day moving average is $50.76.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a return on equity of 269.24% and a net margin of 38.27%. Analysts forecast that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 37.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $2.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 18.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.51%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIM. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $481,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $638,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $371,000. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

