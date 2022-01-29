Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Short Interest Up 130.8% in January

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 130.8% from the December 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 10.1% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 660,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 60,385 shares during the last quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors by 2.0% during the third quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 358,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC bought a new position in shares of Barings Corporate Investors during the third quarter worth about $3,416,000. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 179,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 13,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,731. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.71. Barings Corporate Investors has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $16.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th.

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

