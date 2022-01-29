Barrington Research Weighs in on Cinemark Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNK)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) – Analysts at Barrington Research lowered their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cinemark in a research note issued on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.05. Cinemark had a negative net margin of 70.88% and a negative return on equity of 131.22%. The business had revenue of $434.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1124.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.45.

NYSE CNK opened at $14.34 on Friday. Cinemark has a 12 month low of $13.37 and a 12 month high of $26.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.52.

In other Cinemark news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Cinemark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cinemark by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

