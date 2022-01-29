Barrington Research Weighs in on Stride, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:LRN)

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) – Analysts at Barrington Research boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Stride in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.00. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Stride’s FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stride from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NYSE:LRN opened at $34.44 on Friday. Stride has a twelve month low of $23.50 and a twelve month high of $38.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.35 and a 200-day moving average of $33.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.43.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.23. Stride had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $409.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stride by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 972,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,424,000 after purchasing an additional 577,161 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Stride by 553.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

