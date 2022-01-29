Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) PT Raised to €80.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €78.00 ($88.64) to €80.00 ($90.91) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BASFY. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Basf from €62.00 ($70.45) to €64.00 ($72.73) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Basf from €79.00 ($89.77) to €76.00 ($86.36) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Basf from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.17.

BASFY stock opened at $19.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.30. Basf has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $21.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56.

Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $23.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.65 billion. Basf had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Basf will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Basf

BASF SE engages in the provision of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition and Care, Agricultural Solutions, and Other. The Chemicals segment supplies petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment includes isocyanates and polyamides as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for the plastics and plastics processing industries.

