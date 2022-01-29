BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BayCom had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 21.36%.

BCML stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $226.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.95. BayCom has a 12 month low of $14.38 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.52.

Get BayCom alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BayCom by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in BayCom by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BayCom during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of BayCom by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp. is a bank holding company of Bay Commercial Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services to businesses and business owners, as well as individuals. It focuses on passive investment activities and oversight of its investment to its bank subsidiary. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, CA.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.