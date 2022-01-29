Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) and Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Critical Analysis

Baytex Energy (OTCMKTS:BTEGF) and Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.1% of Baytex Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.2% of Precision Drilling shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Precision Drilling shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Baytex Energy has a beta of 3.07, indicating that its share price is 207% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Precision Drilling has a beta of 2.99, indicating that its share price is 199% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Baytex Energy and Precision Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baytex Energy 83.24% -11.42% -3.21% Precision Drilling -21.12% -14.34% -6.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baytex Energy and Precision Drilling’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baytex Energy $728.21 million 2.77 -$1.82 billion $1.80 1.99 Precision Drilling $698.56 million 0.82 -$89.68 million ($11.15) -3.86

Precision Drilling has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Baytex Energy. Precision Drilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baytex Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Baytex Energy and Precision Drilling, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baytex Energy 0 7 1 0 2.13 Precision Drilling 0 2 9 0 2.82

Baytex Energy presently has a consensus target price of $4.88, indicating a potential upside of 36.17%. Precision Drilling has a consensus target price of $56.50, indicating a potential upside of 31.39%. Given Baytex Energy’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Baytex Energy is more favorable than Precision Drilling.

Summary

Baytex Energy beats Precision Drilling on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baytex Energy

Baytex Energy Corp. operates as an oil & gas exploration and production company. It engages in the acquisition, development and production of crude oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford in the United States. The company was founded on June 3, 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment. The Completion and Production Services segment comprises service rigs, oilfield equipment rental, and camp and catering services. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

