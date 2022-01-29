BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$66.27.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BCE. TD Securities downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$70.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$69.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$63.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

TSE:BCE traded up C$0.83 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$66.44. 1,741,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,577,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.63, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of C$60.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24. BCE has a 52-week low of C$54.18 and a 52-week high of C$67.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$65.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$64.46.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.82. The company had revenue of C$5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that BCE will post 3.3800001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.32%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

