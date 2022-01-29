Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) in a report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on BEG. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.20) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.20) price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

BEG stock opened at GBX 120.80 ($1.63) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £183.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,208.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. Begbies Traynor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 101.83 ($1.37) and a 12 month high of GBX 150.34 ($2.03). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 132.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 135.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. Begbies Traynor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Services. It offers business rescue, closure, and personal insolvency solutions; advise for corporate and commercial finance, restructuring and turnaround, financial consulting and options, forensic accounting and technology, investigations, and corporate solutions; and red flag alert services, as well as personal insolvency solutions comprising individual voluntary arrangement, bankruptcy, debt arrangement scheme, sequestration, and trust deed services.

