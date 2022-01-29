Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $622.90 Million

Equities research analysts expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to post $622.90 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Belden’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $623.80 million and the lowest is $622.00 million. Belden posted sales of $498.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Belden will report full-year sales of $2.39 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.47 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Belden.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.13. Belden had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company had revenue of $630.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BDC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Belden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. increased their price target on Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Belden by 22.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 164,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Belden by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Belden during the third quarter worth about $3,464,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Belden by 66.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 25,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDC traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.60. 192,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,742. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.97. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.35. Belden has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $68.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.49%.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

