Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) to announce earnings of ($0.56) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bellerophon Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.52) and the lowest is ($0.60). Bellerophon Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.94). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($2.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to ($1.90). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bellerophon Therapeutics.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.14.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLPH shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 90,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 29,878 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after acquiring an additional 23,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLPH traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,359. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

