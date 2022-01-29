Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) Short Interest Update

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLPH) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,000 shares, a decrease of 73.9% from the December 31st total of 413,500 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 868,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLPH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $2.25. The company had a trading volume of 46,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,359. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.56. The company has a market cap of $21.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of -0.48. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.16 and a 52 week high of $9.19.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts expect that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 120,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. lifted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 90,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 29,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 23,273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc focuses on developing products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. Its product pipeline include PH-ILD, PH-COPD and PH-Sarc. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

