BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) Receives $14.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.10.

BLU has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on BELLUS Health from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on BELLUS Health from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on BELLUS Health from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

Shares of BLU stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, hitting $5.76. 779,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,897. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.31 million, a P/E ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day moving average of $5.49. BELLUS Health has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.84.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.07). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 51.92% and a negative net margin of 399,712.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BELLUS Health will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLU. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 248.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,309,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 1,647,612 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,586,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BELLUS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 54.7% in the third quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc now owns 1,938,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after buying an additional 685,964 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its stake in BELLUS Health by 152.6% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,010,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after buying an additional 610,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.92% of the company’s stock.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of cough hypersensitivity and other hypersensitization disorders. Its product BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch. The company was founded on June 17, 1993 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.