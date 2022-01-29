Belt Finance Price Tops $1.28 (BELT)

Belt Finance (CURRENCY:BELT) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 28th. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.28 or 0.00003400 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Belt Finance has traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar. Belt Finance has a market cap of $12.20 million and $179,845.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002662 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00048269 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,523.23 or 0.06715666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.19 or 0.00053743 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,592.29 or 1.00053403 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003195 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00051753 BTC.

About Belt Finance

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Finance Coin Trading

