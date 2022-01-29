Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.11. Benefitfocus posted earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Benefitfocus by 161.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 9.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,312 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the second quarter valued at about $32,436,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the second quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 59.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 221,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 82,747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNFT stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.15. 106,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.74 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.24. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $17.58.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and has a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as, dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

