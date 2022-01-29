Berenberg Bank Lowers Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) to Sell

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:UZAPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Flughafen Zürich from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Friday, November 26th. They set a hold rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Flughafen Zürich from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Flughafen Zürich stock opened at $181.49 on Wednesday. Flughafen Zürich has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $208.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.79 and a 200 day moving average of $173.49.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

