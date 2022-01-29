Berenberg Bank Reiterates €3.25 Price Target for Air France-KLM (EPA:AF)

Berenberg Bank set a €3.25 ($3.69) target price on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.05) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.60 ($4.09) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.89) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €4.10 ($4.66) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €4.40 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €3.30 ($3.75).

AF opened at €3.97 ($4.52) on Tuesday. Air France-KLM has a 52 week low of €6.88 ($7.82) and a 52 week high of €14.65 ($16.65). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €4.05.

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

