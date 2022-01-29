Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BERY. UBS Group cut their target price on Berry Global Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

NYSE:BERY traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,636. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.77 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.51 and its 200-day moving average is $66.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.02. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,035,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,059,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the second quarter worth about $42,400,000. Monarch Alternative Capital LP purchased a new position in Berry Global Group in the second quarter valued at about $42,393,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Berry Global Group by 46.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,848,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,545,000 after acquiring an additional 587,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 148.4% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 960,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,476,000 after buying an additional 573,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

