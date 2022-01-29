BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 16.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,225,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431,859 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of BEST worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BEST by 10.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,809,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,561,000 after acquiring an additional 447,635 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BEST by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,100,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,858,000 after acquiring an additional 265,426 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of BEST by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,237,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 19,719 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BEST in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BEST in the second quarter valued at $306,000. Institutional investors own 16.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BEST from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

NYSE:BEST opened at $0.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. BEST Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $2.87.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter. BEST had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 251.84%.

BEST Company Profile

BEST, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the smart supply chain services. It operates through the following business segments: Express Delivery, Freight Delivery, Supply Chain Management, Global Logistics Services, Ucargo Services, and Capital Services. The company was founded by Shao Ning Chou in 2007 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

