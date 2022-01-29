Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a drop of 72.8% from the December 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biofrontera stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) by 1,570.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 73,349 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Biofrontera worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BFRA opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Biofrontera has a one year low of $2.47 and a one year high of $8.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). Biofrontera had a negative return on equity of 93.31% and a negative net margin of 59.44%. The company had revenue of $6.34 million during the quarter.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera AG engages in the development, sale and distribution of dermatological drugs and medical cosmetics for the care, protection and treatment of the skin. Its products include Ameluz, BF-RhodolesXepi and Belixos. The company was founded by Hermann Lübbert in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

