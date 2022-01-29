Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 40.1% in the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 9.2% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 72,385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 46.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 274,119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,573,000 after buying an additional 87,302 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 6.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BIIB shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $363.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $313.75.

BIIB stock opened at $225.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $234.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $214.88 and a 52 week high of $468.55.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.