Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,388.00

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Bitcoin 2 has a total market cap of $13.55 million and approximately $2,388.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001980 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin 2 alerts:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000043 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 (CRYPTO:BTC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin 2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin 2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.