Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Hits $0.91

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded 5.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00002397 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $169.25 million and $1.62 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stratis (STRAX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000409 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00014782 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008672 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io . Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population. “

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

