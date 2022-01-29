Bitcoin Zero Price Hits $0.0008 on Top Exchanges (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 29th. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $22,343.37 and $8.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Zero alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00049151 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,610.34 or 0.06778559 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00053895 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $38,372.02 or 0.99644893 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00006952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003166 BTC.

About Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net

Bitcoin Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.