BlackRock Inc. Acquires 1,407,419 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,116,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,407,419 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.94% of Constellium worth $208,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellium in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Constellium by 1,383.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Constellium in the second quarter worth about $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellium during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

CSTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Constellium from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Constellium from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NYSE CSTM opened at $17.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.22. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $21.59.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 249.43% and a net margin of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

