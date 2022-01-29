BlackRock Inc. Has $212.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,352,157 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,814 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.65% of Bancorp worth $212,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JCSD Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bancorp alerts:

TBBK has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

In other Bancorp news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,000 shares of Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TBBK stock opened at $27.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.42. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $33.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 33.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Bancorp Company Profile

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.