BlackRock Inc. Has $216.35 Million Stock Holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) by 47,019.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,595,291 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.71% of SoFi Technologies worth $216,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $737,708,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $553,970,000. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,987,000. GPI Capital L.P. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,173,000. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,435,000. Institutional investors own 45.81% of the company’s stock.

In other SoFi Technologies news, Director George Thompson Hutton sold 103,462 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.52, for a total value of $1,916,116.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,543,508 shares of company stock worth $378,607,910. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SOFI. Wedbush began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $11.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.49. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $28.26.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $277.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.16 million. On average, research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

SoFi Technologies Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

