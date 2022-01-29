BlackRock Inc. Sells 58,971 Shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,133,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 58,971 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 17.22% of FARO Technologies worth $206,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FARO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in FARO Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in FARO Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $265,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FARO Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in FARO Technologies by 60.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,245 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FARO Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of FARO Technologies stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.75 and a 52 week high of $97.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $937.32 million, a PE ratio of 48.12 and a beta of 1.32.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.94 million. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

