BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given “Sell” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 125 ($1.69) price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BTA. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.50) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 260 ($3.51) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 235 ($3.17) to GBX 255 ($3.44) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 193.33 ($2.61).

Get BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a GBX 2.31 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.