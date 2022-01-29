BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Short Interest Up 185.7% in January

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 185.7% from the December 31st total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 34,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. 14.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund stock opened at $14.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.34. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

