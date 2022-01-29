Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Up 340.7% in January

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, an increase of 340.7% from the December 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE:BCX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 230,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,262. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $10.22.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.
About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust
BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.
