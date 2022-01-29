Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) Short Interest Up 340.7% in January

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,600 shares, an increase of 340.7% from the December 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 306,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:BCX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.67. The stock had a trading volume of 230,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,262. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.30. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $10.22.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 58.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,591 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

About Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust

BlackRock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. It invests all of its assets in equity securities issued by commodity or natural resources companies, derivatives with exposure to commodity or natural resources companies or investments in securities and derivatives linked to the underlying price movement of commodities or natural resources.

