Blueshift Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 55.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,566 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,175 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Dine Brands Global worth $939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 134.8% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 14.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,921 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIN opened at $66.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 2.06. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.38 and a fifty-two week high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.47 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIN. MKM Partners increased their price target on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.70.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

