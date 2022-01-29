Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $809,000 Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 86.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,819 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 267,126 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 182.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,856 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cleveland-Cliffs from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th.

Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cleveland-Cliffs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Keith Koci acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.83 per share, with a total value of $218,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,613,400 in the last 90 days. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cleveland-Cliffs stock opened at $16.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 2.20. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $26.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.94.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

