Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 7,138 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 42.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,138 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $412,419,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 94.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,747,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $377,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821,938 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 42.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,289,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,665 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 948.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,343,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 42.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,426,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $241,028,000 after acquiring an additional 718,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,087,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,787 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.17.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $111.16 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 65.27%.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

