Blueshift Asset Management LLC Takes $762,000 Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $762,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DNB. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 66,120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 27.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 10.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,462 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.61 and a 12-month high of $26.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.99 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 12.10% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $541.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on DNB. TheStreet upgraded Dun & Bradstreet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Dun & Bradstreet from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company’s Cannae Holdings Conference presentation highlighted its path to mid-single-digit organic growth as well as an acceleration in new product development, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Sabadra adds that the price target reduction reflect the potential FY22 headwinds, but faster-than-expected organic revenue ramp and better-than-expected operating leverage could serve as catalysts for Dun & Bradstreet. Barclays downgraded Dun & Bradstreet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Dun & Bradstreet Company Profile

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

