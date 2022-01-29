Bluestein R H & Co. Acquires Shares of 15,000 The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new stake in The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Beauty Health by 47.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the period. Emfo LLC bought a new position in Beauty Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Beauty Health by 1,093.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,014 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Beauty Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Shares of SKIN stock opened at $12.48 on Friday. The Beauty Health Company has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $30.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $68.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.57 million. Research analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

SKIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on Beauty Health in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Beauty Health from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Beauty Health in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

Beauty Health Profile

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.