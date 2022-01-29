Bluestein R H & Co. Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Bluestein R H & Co. increased its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,308 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 29,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000.

NYSEARCA EWX opened at $56.36 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.02 and a fifty-two week high of $61.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.43.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

