Bluestein R H & Co. Decreases Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Bluestein R H & Co. cut its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 10.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 24.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 46,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,022 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 55.0% in the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 4.0% in the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 160,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,652,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $259,147,000 after acquiring an additional 148,924 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CF Industries from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CF Industries from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

In other news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 35,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $2,205,718.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 23,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,642,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 167,210 shares of company stock worth $11,089,034 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CF opened at $71.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.44. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $40.99 and a one year high of $74.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

