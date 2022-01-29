Bluestein R H & Co. Purchases 1,880 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU) by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co.’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAU. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $250,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $288,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $30.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.58. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $26.05 and a 1-year high of $33.36.

